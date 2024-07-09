Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $23,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 110,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

