Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.98. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $112.55 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

