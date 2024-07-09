Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,555 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $24,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in AvidXchange by 871.2% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 269,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,209,000 after buying an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

AVDX stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 1.04.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

