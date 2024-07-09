State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of AX opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

