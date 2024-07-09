State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,888 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of WSFS Financial worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,369,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 128,834 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WSFS opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.