State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Materion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Materion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Materion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Materion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.