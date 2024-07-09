Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 8.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Shares of TFX opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

