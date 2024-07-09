State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.64 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,893,000 after purchasing an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,248 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on HUBG

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.