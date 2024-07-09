Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 508,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BOH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

BOH stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

