State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 347 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,877,000 after acquiring an additional 270,786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 782.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 163,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 145,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 654,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CWT opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00.

California Water Service Group Cuts Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $29,559.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,916.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

