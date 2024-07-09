State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 124 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after buying an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $123.58.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.22%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

