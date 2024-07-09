Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 28.1% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,596,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,718,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,436,000 after buying an additional 107,285 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Community Bank System

About Community Bank System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.