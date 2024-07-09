State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,115 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of EVERTEC worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

