Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 637.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,814,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after purchasing an additional 71,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.