Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,310.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.