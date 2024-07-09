NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 6.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in NMI by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,135 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NMI by 119.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 988,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,787,000 after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $34.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

