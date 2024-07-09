State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 65,507 COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDP. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at $3,081,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CDP opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

