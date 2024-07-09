CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $5,691,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CONMED by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CONMED by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer purchased 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

