State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 173 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.