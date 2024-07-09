State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its position in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $27,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

