State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,265,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE CPK opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. Chesapeake Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

