State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 58 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 29,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,305 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,119.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $697,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,929 shares in the company, valued at $44,846,346.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $276,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,119.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.70 and a 200 day moving average of $245.62. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

