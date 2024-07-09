State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 62 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Alamo Group worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Alamo Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.32 and its 200 day moving average is $201.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

