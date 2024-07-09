Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.93. Solitario Resources shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 24,823 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPL shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Solitario Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Solitario Resources in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Solitario Resources from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solitario Resources Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Resources stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Free Report) (TSE:SLR) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Solitario Resources worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

