Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.47. Security National Financial shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 36,251 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Security National Financial

Security National Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $182.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Security National Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.