Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $139.35

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.35 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 135.90 ($1.74). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 138.10 ($1.77), with a volume of 4,583,686 shares changing hands.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Greencoat UK Wind Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

