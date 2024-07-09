Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

