Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.10. Corvus Gold shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 115,365 shares traded.

Corvus Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

