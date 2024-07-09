State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

