Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.51. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 358,142 shares trading hands.

Jones Soda Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $48.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.41%.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name.

