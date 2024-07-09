Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 12,253 shares traded.

Thunder Mountain Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho.

