Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Prime Global Capital Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Prime Global Capital Group Price Performance
About Prime Global Capital Group
Prime Global Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Plantation Business and Real Estate Business. The Plantation business segment focuses on the oil palm and durian plantation. The Real Estate Business segment deals with the acquisition and development of commercial and residential real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Global Capital Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Global Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Global Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.