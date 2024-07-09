Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.22. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,002 shares changing hands.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
