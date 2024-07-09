Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.23

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and traded as high as $19.72. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 1,864 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

