Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $111.11

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.11 and traded as high as C$113.78. Morguard shares last traded at C$113.78, with a volume of 6,730 shares traded.

Morguard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.93.

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported C$12.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morguard had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of C$281.67 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 23.7076271 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

About Morguard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Morguard’s payout ratio is 2.73%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in property ownership, development, and investment advisory services in Canada and the United States. It operates in four segments: Multi-Suite Residential, Retail, Office, and Hotel. The company offers real estate management and advisory services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

