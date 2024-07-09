Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.49. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 1,353,747 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wedbush upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FNMA
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Recommended Stories
