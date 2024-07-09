Holloway Lodging (TSE:HLC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.15

Holloway Lodging Corp (TSE:HLC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.15 and traded as high as C$8.15. Holloway Lodging shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 6,600 shares traded.

Holloway Lodging Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.76 million and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.15.

About Holloway Lodging

(Get Free Report)

Holloway is a real estate corporation focused on acquiring, owning and operating select and limited service lodging properties and a small complement of full service hotels primarily in secondary, tertiary and suburban markets. Holloway owns 28 hotels with 3,121 rooms. Holloway's shares and debentures trade on the TSX under the symbols HLC and HLC.DB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holloway Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holloway Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.