Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.07. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 194,606 shares.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 116,299 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 25.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 268,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,032,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

