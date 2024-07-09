Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 275,800 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.2 %

CUBE stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

