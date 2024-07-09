Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 391,213 AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 391,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of AppLovin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,738,887 shares of company stock worth $1,478,466,735. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.9 %

AppLovin stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

