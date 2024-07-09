Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,296 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of RB Global worth $27,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Read Our Latest Report on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.