Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 35,548 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

