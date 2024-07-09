Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.78 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Celsius Trading Down 2.0 %

CELH opened at $56.06 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

