Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 87,266 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 931,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,266 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,247,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 429,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 279,697 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.