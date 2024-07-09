Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Insulet worth $28,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Insulet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $198.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $293.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PODD

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.