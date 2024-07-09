Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,748,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of CareDx worth $29,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,124,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 432,090 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CareDx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

