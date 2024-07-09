Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $29,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,737.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.70 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

