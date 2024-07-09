Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 94,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,848,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,746,000 after acquiring an additional 456,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RITM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

