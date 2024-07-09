Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 234.06% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

