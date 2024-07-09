Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Purchases C$44,200.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan acquired 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan bought 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan bought 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, with a total value of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan bought 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan bought 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan bought 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$33,299.01.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sime Armoyan acquired 600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.08 and a 52 week high of C$17.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRG.UN

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.